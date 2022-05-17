Online conference ENERGY TRADING | EUROPE UKRAINE

Szczegóły wydarzenia Początek: 19 / 05 / 2022

19 / 05 / 2022 Tagi: energy, Europe



Date: May 19, 2022

Start time: 15:00 (GMT+3)

Organizer: Energy Club

Who will be interested?

Traders

– Electricity trading lawyers

– All those who conclude contracts, document agreements and manage trade relations in European energy markets

Discussion questions:

– The status of the feed-in-premium bill?

– What is the prospect of building new nuclear power plants, their relevance against the background of a significant drop in consumption?

– Resources of the future: „green” auctions, carbon dioxide capture technologies and hydrogen production?

– Current state of generating capacities (hydro, SES/WPP), who from the generation is the most affected?

– Energy balance of Ukraine: today and in three years.

– Export of electricity from Ukraine to the EU: friendly assistance or joint business?

Read more at https://bit.ly/3vAUMks