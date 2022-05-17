Online conference ENERGY TRADING | EUROPE UKRAINE
Date: May 19, 2022
Start time: 15:00 (GMT+3)
Organizer: Energy Club
Who will be interested?
Traders
– Electricity trading lawyers
– All those who conclude contracts, document agreements and manage trade relations in European energy markets
Discussion questions:
– The status of the feed-in-premium bill?
– What is the prospect of building new nuclear power plants, their relevance against the background of a significant drop in consumption?
– Resources of the future: „green” auctions, carbon dioxide capture technologies and hydrogen production?
– Current state of generating capacities (hydro, SES/WPP), who from the generation is the most affected?
– Energy balance of Ukraine: today and in three years.
– Export of electricity from Ukraine to the EU: friendly assistance or joint business?
